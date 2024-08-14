BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported 0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.12 by 0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of 74.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 43.99 million.
BioStem Technologies Trading Up 8.4 %
BSEM traded up 1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 13.55. 180,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 8.97. BioStem Technologies has a twelve month low of 1.21 and a twelve month high of 15.50.
About BioStem Technologies
