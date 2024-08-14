Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Bird Construction Stock Up 5.0 %

BDT traded up C$1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 108,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$27.30.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.9383117 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BDT. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.75.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

