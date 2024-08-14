Bitcoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $235.29 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $342.69 or 0.00575572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $6.77 billion and $235.29 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,538.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00036440 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073751 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000125 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,746,875 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
