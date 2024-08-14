Bittensor (TAO) Price Hits $275.79 on Major Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a market cap of $1.99 billion and $60.37 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $275.79 or 0.00466961 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,221,050 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,217,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 287.16701577 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $54,119,388.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

