BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $279,709.78 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BlackLine Stock Down 0.4 %
BL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 227.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
