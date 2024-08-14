BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $279,709.78 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.4 %

BL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 227.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,772 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BlackLine by 65.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after buying an additional 229,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,984,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.