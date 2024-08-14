BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

DSU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 30,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

