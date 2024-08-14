BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 21,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

