BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

