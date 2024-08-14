BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,228. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.
