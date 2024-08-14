BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 30,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,617. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $11.18.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

