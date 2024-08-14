BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MYD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 59,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,747. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

