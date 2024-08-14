BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2141 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 72,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

