BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.22

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEARGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 45096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEAR. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.