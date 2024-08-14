BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.22

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 45096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
