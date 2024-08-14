BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BNY Mellon Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKIV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. 111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 million, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.51. BNY Mellon Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51.

BNY Mellon Innovators ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (BKIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invests in US stocks perceived to be driven by innovation. The fund selects companies by employing a growth-oriented approach that combines thematic insights and fundamental research.

