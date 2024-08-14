Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 501.5 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Up 14.9 %
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $4.98.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
