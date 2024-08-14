Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,816 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 326,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 112,098 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,247,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,195,586. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

