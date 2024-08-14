Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOO stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.73. 3,697,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,348. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

