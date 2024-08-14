Bremer Bank National Association Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,021. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average is $180.86. The stock has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

