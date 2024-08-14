Bremer Bank National Association Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in General Electric were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.95. 4,431,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,976,904. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

