Bremer Bank National Association Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27,873.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,981,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.58. 10,948,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,701,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $287.68 billion, a PE ratio of 124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.