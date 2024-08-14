Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Amgen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.73. 1,656,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.96 and a 200 day moving average of $298.94. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

