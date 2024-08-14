Bremer Bank National Association Has $621,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.9 %

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $952.70. 227,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.30. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $930.97 and its 200-day moving average is $950.30.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.13.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

