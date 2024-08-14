Bremer Bank National Association Makes New $222,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $4.51 on Wednesday, hitting $184.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.94. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

