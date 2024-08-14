Bremer Bank National Association Sells 166 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in F5 were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $45,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in F5 by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 298,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,446,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total transaction of $245,847.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,839,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,325. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Down 0.2 %

F5 stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.36. The company had a trading volume of 369,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.05. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $205.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

