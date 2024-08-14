Bremer Bank National Association Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,595 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 1.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $213.78. The stock had a trading volume of 740,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,684. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $234.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

