Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a growth of 1,231.8% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Brera Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ BREA opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Brera has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

