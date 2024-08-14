BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.26

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 360825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

