Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Releases Earnings Results

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter. Bridger Aerospace Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 1.2 %

BAER traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,717. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

