British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Up 58.4% in July

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the July 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. 6,062,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after buying an additional 4,259,548 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $23,432,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares during the period. Kize Capital LP acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 276,890 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

