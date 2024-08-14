Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.48 and last traded at $149.41. 5,596,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 31,944,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

