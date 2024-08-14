Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target at $48.09

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BridgeBio Pharma

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 832,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 145,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,828,000 after purchasing an additional 421,832 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $7,474,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.06.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.