Brokerages Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target at $259.00

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ONTO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO stock opened at $199.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day moving average is $196.87.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 64,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55,254 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

