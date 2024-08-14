Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) PT at $77.41

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNW

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.