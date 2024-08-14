Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target at $29.67

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

REYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 276,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

