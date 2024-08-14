Brokerages Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $54.00

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

