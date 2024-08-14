Brokers Issue Forecasts for Globalstar, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globalstar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million.

Globalstar Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Shares of NYSE:GSAT opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 357,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 83.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 12.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.