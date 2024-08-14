Brokers Issue Forecasts for Journey Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Journey Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Journey Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Journey Energy Price Performance

TSE JOY opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.35. Journey Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.32 and a 52 week high of C$5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51.

Insider Activity at Journey Energy

In related news, Director Alexander G. Verge acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,700 shares of company stock worth $200,100. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.