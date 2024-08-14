Brokers Issue Forecasts for NV5 Global, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for NV5 Global in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NV5 Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NV5 Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $94.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $115.01.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock worth $475,767 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NV5 Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

