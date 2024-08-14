Brokers Issue Forecasts for Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Privia Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Privia Health Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 460,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 188.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,242.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam Boehler bought 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $87,549.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,257,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,242.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 293,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,481 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

