Brokers Issue Forecasts for Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Village Farms International Stock Up 4.4 %

VFF opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Village Farms International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 637,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 182.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40,811 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 73.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 47,075 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Village Farms International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

