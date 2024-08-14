Brokers Issue Forecasts for Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.
Village Farms International Stock Up 4.4 %
VFF opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Village Farms International
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.