Brokers Offer Predictions for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.38. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of C$67.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.30 million.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$9.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$500.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.72. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.79.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

