Brokers Set Expectations for Duolingo, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duolingo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

DUOL stock opened at $191.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.46 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 2,767.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Duolingo by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,087,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $8,092,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

