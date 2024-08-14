Brookline Capital Management Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XFOR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 955,196 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133,398 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

