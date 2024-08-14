BT Group (LON:BT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $146.65

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.65 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 145.12 ($1.85), with a volume of 50509508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.60 ($1.81).

BT Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.18. The company has a market capitalization of £14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 786.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58.

Get BT Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BT Group news, insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.83), for a total value of £893,774.31 ($1,141,182.72). In other BT Group news, insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.83), for a total value of £893,774.31 ($1,141,182.72). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 53,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £70,849.10 ($90,461.06). 36.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.