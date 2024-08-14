BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

BTC Digital stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. BTC Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

