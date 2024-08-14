Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 65.6% in July

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BHLL
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance
Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunker Hill Mining
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.