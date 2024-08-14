Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 65.6% in July

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 45,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.57. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

