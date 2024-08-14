Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,440.67 ($18.39).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.41) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.21) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRBY

Insider Transactions at Burberry Group

Burberry Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.44), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($160,563.25). In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($160,563.25). Also, insider Alessandra Cozzani acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,217 ($10,491.57). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 671.73 ($8.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 847.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,075.91. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 658 ($8.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,249 ($28.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.