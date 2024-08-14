Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,440.67 ($18.39).
A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.41) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.21) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
LON:BRBY opened at GBX 671.73 ($8.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 847.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,075.91. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 658 ($8.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,249 ($28.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
