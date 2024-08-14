Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.