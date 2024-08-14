Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after buying an additional 118,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,783 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

