Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Invests $539,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 970 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $535.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $531.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.87. The stock has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

